Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $11.86 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

