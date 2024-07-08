Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

