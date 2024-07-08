Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 0.3%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.03. Approximately 5,567,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,677,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.