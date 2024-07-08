MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,168 shares of company stock worth $34,074,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,281.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.11 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,155.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.