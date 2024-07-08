Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) vs. First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Critical Comparison

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $470.89 million 1.00 $75.46 million $2.94 7.49 First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 3.76 $48.02 million $2.71 13.22

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 15.17% 11.50% 0.97% First Community Bankshares 27.10% 11.04% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats First Community Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers merchant services; deposit products, including checking, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; letters of credit; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.