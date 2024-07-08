Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 11 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.23) per share, for a total transaction of £141.13 ($178.51).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 12 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,234 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.08 ($187.30).

AVON traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,280 ($16.19). 18,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,023. The stock has a market capitalization of £384 million, a P/E ratio of -2,962.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,294.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,097.30. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,348.84%.

AVON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

