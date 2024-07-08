Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

