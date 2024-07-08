Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,900 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $138.96 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.00.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,003,746 shares of company stock valued at $810,957,221 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

