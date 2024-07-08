Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

