Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Up 4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 76,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 618,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.