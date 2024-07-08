Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $167.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $294.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

