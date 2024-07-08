MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

