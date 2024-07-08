MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Graham Prothero Acquires 37 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero acquired 37 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £199.06 ($251.78).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Graham Prothero acquired 34 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($243.41).

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

MJ Gleeson stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.56) on Monday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of £344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 539.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.28. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.46).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.