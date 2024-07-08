Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,959,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,897,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

