Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.19 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.