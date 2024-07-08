Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 5,791 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

