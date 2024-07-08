Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 332,323 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

