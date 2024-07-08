Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

