Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,471,040. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

