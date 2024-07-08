Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $71.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

