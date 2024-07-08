Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 326,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,859,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

