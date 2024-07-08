Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $271.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.12. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

