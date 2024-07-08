Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

