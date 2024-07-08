Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $154.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

