Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

