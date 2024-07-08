Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $251.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.95.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

