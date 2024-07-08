Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPMT. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPMT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.