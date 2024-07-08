Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

