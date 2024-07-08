Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,110 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.