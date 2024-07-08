Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,479 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

