Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

