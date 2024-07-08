Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

