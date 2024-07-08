Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Free Report)

Further Reading

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.