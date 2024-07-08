Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

