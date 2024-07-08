Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $123.45 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

