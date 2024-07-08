Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 9 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,549 ($19.59) per share, with a total value of £139.41 ($176.33).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Mike Powell purchased 10 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of £156.30 ($197.70).

Mondi Price Performance

LON MNDI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,537 ($19.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,537.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,461.50. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304 ($16.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.50) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondi

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.