Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $919.60. The company had a trading volume of 916,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,884. The company has a market capitalization of $873.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $928.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $831.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.