Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. American National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $166.88. 753,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

