Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.45.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $434.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

