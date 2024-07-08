Morgan Stanley Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $145.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,671,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

