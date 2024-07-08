Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Morningstar worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.15. 33,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,251. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.32 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

