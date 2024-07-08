Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.58 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.