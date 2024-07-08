Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Navient has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Navient by 27.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Navient by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 196,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 92,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Navient by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

