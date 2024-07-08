NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Trading Up 5.5%

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 500,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,461,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. Analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.