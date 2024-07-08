Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AtriCure by 44.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

