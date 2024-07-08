Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

