NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
