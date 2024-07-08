NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $71.97. Approximately 622,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,787,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

