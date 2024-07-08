NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 127.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 163,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. 17,573,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,862,231. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

