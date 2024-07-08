NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.12

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.12 and last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 5405331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 127.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 611,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,487,000 after purchasing an additional 177,484 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

